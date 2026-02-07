Today (Saturday, February 7) in Douglas sees moderate rain with occasional light sleet overnight. Skies remain cloudy, bringing persistent wet spells. Temperatures near 5°C, giving a cool feel throughout the day. A brisk breeze could enhance that chill, so expect damp and windy conditions for a classic unsettled forecast overall.
Tomorrow looks set to feature patchy rain at times. Early fog could linger before giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Light showers may appear by afternoon, keeping surfaces damp. Temperatures about 7°C, feeling milder than before. Gentle breezes accompany these conditions, creating a calmer but still unsettled overall weather forecast.
A new week begins with moderate rain possible at intervals. Cloud cover remains thick, bringing additional showers that might last through midday. Temperatures near 5°C promise a chilly vibe. Brisk winds could intensify dampness, making conditions feel cooler. Patches of drizzle might linger all day, maintaining this damp weather forecast.
The following day may continue the rainy theme, with light drizzle and occasional heavier showers. Some brief breaks could emerge between downpours, but clouds remain rather dominant. Temperatures about 6°C keep it on the cool side. Gusty breezes might develop, adding extra chill. Expect more wet and overcast conditions overall.
Midweek brings patchy rain nearby, with mist possible in the morning and evening. Drizzle could appear intermittently, though periods of lighter skies aren’t ruled out. Temperatures near 7°C maintain a slightly moderate feel for the final stretch of the week. This unsettled forecast concludes with continued rain likely into Thursday.
This article was automatically generated
