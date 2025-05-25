Thursday brings moderate rain, with temperatures near 14°C offering the warmest spell this week. In Douglas, conditions ought to feel slightly milder late in the day, though showers won’t vanish entirely. As the week ends, keep watching local weather updates, since unsettled skies might roll forward into this weekend. Those keeping an eye on the local weather forecast will notice a mix of breezes and patches of light drizzle lingering; stay alert for sudden shifts. Skies might clear a bit.