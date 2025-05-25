Today, Sunday, May 25, looks showery with patchy rain at times and mild breezes. Temperatures near 11°C and dipping to about 8°C later on. Cloudy spells may break briefly for a little sun, but those rain clouds are sticking around for much of the day.
Tomorrow stays chilly with more wet spells, pushing top readings near 10°C. There’s a fair chance of rain sticking around, though occasional breaks could appear. Gusts might pick up, leaving a breezy feel as skies shift.
Tuesday continues the unsettled pattern, bringing patchy rain and brief glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures about 11°C should offer slightly milder conditions, though showers could still interrupt any bright spells. Overall, the day leans towards damp, so be aware of on-and-off rain swirling through.
Wednesday looks a bit brighter with sunny intervals sneaking through. Temperatures near 12°C provide a touch more warmth, though occasional rainfall could still make an appearance. Cloud cover may vary, but some breaks in the gloom should emerge to lift the overall feel of the day.
Thursday brings moderate rain, with temperatures near 14°C offering the warmest spell this week. In Douglas, conditions ought to feel slightly milder late in the day, though showers won’t vanish entirely. As the week ends, keep watching local weather updates, since unsettled skies might roll forward into this weekend. Those keeping an eye on the local weather forecast will notice a mix of breezes and patches of light drizzle lingering; stay alert for sudden shifts. Skies might clear a bit.
This article was automatically generated