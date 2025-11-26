Sunday sees patchy rain again, with blustery winds continuing to make conditions feel chilly. Temperatures reach about 7°C in the afternoon, though persistent breezes could lower perceived warmth. Skies might brighten at times, especially if breaks in the cloud cover develop. Any passing showers should remain light, yet they may reappear frequently. Later hours could bring a slight dip in wind strength, but the overall weather forecast stays unsettled. Rainfall remains possible, so patchy conditions and overcast skies are likely before the day ends. No major changes are expected overnight, leaving late-night conditions damp and breezy.