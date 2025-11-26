Today, Wednesday, November 26, brings moderate rain in Douglas, with drizzle possible through the afternoon. Temperatures stay near 13°C, and dense clouds remain overhead well into the evening. Moderate gusts could develop later, keeping conditions unsettled.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain, occasionally heavier, and moderate gusts are expected by midday. Daytime readings hover about 14°C, with frequent clouds making it feel rather damp. Showers might ease overnight, but some lingering wet spells can't be ruled out.
Friday offers cooler weather updates, as temperatures dip near 7°C and patchy rain persists. Wind speeds may rise, though lighter bursts of rain bring occasional relief. Clouds linger throughout the daytime, keeping sunshine at a minimum.
This weekend on Saturday, heavy rain dominates the forecast, accompanied by strong winds that add to stormy weather. Temperatures hover about 6°C, and downpours might cause brief breaks in cloud cover once they subside. However, gusty conditions should persist well into the night.
Sunday sees patchy rain again, with blustery winds continuing to make conditions feel chilly. Temperatures reach about 7°C in the afternoon, though persistent breezes could lower perceived warmth. Skies might brighten at times, especially if breaks in the cloud cover develop. Any passing showers should remain light, yet they may reappear frequently. Later hours could bring a slight dip in wind strength, but the overall weather forecast stays unsettled. Rainfall remains possible, so patchy conditions and overcast skies are likely before the day ends. No major changes are expected overnight, leaving late-night conditions damp and breezy.
This article was automatically generated
