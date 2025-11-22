Today, Saturday, November 22, in Douglas, moderate rain dominates the forecast. Temperatures near 12°C at midday descend to about 8°C by night, with blustery winds swirling. Showers linger during the afternoon, offering only brief dry spells. Some late-night dryness may briefly appear before more showers return.
Tomorrow maintains wet weather, featuring moderate rain through most hours. Temperatures remain about 8°C and slip down to near 6°C once evening arrives. Gusty conditions persist, and heavier bursts of rain are possible before midnight. Moisture accumulations may lead to puddles, though breaks in the rain can develop.
Unsettled weather continues on Monday, with patchy rain lingering across the region. Peaks hover near 11°C, while nights settle about 6°C. Occasional cloud breaks may reveal limited sunshine, yet scattered showers keep conditions damp. Light breezes occasionally strengthen, especially later in the day. Wind direction might shift slightly, enhancing early-evening chill.
Rain continues on Tuesday, extending the showery theme and introducing a mix of patchy rain. Afternoon readings approach near 10°C, dropping to about 7°C after sunset. Intervals of brighter sky could emerge, though rain showers remain a threat. Winds ease slightly but can gust during any heavier downpours. Fresh gusts may develop near midday, intensifying the damp feel.
Similar weather follows on Wednesday, with patchy rain likely throughout the late morning. Daytime highs reach near 12°C, while evenings settle about 6°C. Early drizzle may shift into some lighter showers. Winds remain moderate. By nightfall, conditions stay mild though unsettled, presenting an ongoing chance of rain.
