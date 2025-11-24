Today, Monday, November 24, brings patchy rain to Douglas with occasional drizzle and temperatures near 11°C. The weather forecast indicates grey skies may dominate, allowing only short sunny spells. Gentle breezes might strengthen briefly, though steady showers remain possible throughout the afternoon and evening. Humidity stays modest, and the overall outlook hints at persistent damp conditions.
Tomorrow looks brighter, offering mostly sunny skies and temperatures about 10°C. The forecast suggests minimal rain chances, enabling a welcome dry spell through midday and beyond. Light breezes may linger, providing a gentler atmosphere after today’s showers. Cloud cover should remain limited, aiding a clearer horizon.
Wednesday brings unsettled weather again, with scattered rain pushing in and temperatures near 13°C. The overall forecast hints at periodic drizzle, interspersed by occasional cloud breaks. Winds might strengthen slightly later, though heavy downpours seem less likely. Some passing showers might linger into the evening, but moderate conditions should prevail.
Thursday turns milder, aiming for temperatures about 16°C under variable cloud. This weather forecast indicates patchy rain could emerge in the afternoon, though extended dry intervals are also expected. Gentle winds remain possible, granting a welcome break from cooler spells. Occasional sunny patches may brighten the day, boosting overall comfort.
Friday dips back into cooler territory, with temperatures near 8°C and possible rain. Skies might stay mostly grey, sending intermittent showers through morning and late afternoon. The weather forecast shows a tendency for chilly winds, maintaining a damp feel. Some heavier bursts remain possible but not guaranteed. This weekend could remain unsettled, limiting any warmup after midweek highs.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.