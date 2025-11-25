Tuesday, November 25 brings a bright forecast in Douglas. Conditions remain sunny with mostly clear skies and temperatures near 10°C. Little chance of rain is expected, so it should feel fairly mild by day. Evening hours stay dry, with lows about 8°C, keeping the weather relatively comfortable.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain sweeping in, with heavier spells likely at times. Forecasts suggest temperatures near 13°C by midday and about 7°C overnight. Showers continue through the afternoon, bringing wet conditions but easing slightly after sunset. The weather remains damp, though the day stays relatively mild.
Thursday delivers steady rain, with temperatures holding near 16°C at their peak. Early morning starts mild around 8°C, then more rain arrives later. The forecast remains unsettled into the evening, keeping skies cloudy and conditions changeable. Although downpours vary in intensity, most of the day looks wet.
Friday brings cooler weather, as highs reach about 8°C and lows drop near 5°C. Rain could appear intermittently, making for a generally damp day. Most showers are expected in the afternoon, but skies could briefly clear at intervals. Evening temperatures stay on the chilly side, with occasional light rain.
Saturday maintains a chance of patchy rain, though bursts of sunshine may break through. Afternoon highs hover near 8°C, while mornings start about 5°C. Rainfall appears scattered, but conditions are mostly mild compared to earlier in the week. Skies may clear briefly around midday, though lingering clouds keep the forecast unpredictable into the evening. A few occasional drier spells remain possible.
