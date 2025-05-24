Today, Saturday, May 24, in Douglas promises moderate rain throughout much of the day. Temperatures near 14°C will keep things slightly cool, with lows about 11°C come evening. Despite expected downpours, intermittent spells of gentler drizzle might appear. Skies are likely to stay grey, though a few glimmers of brightness could break through now and then. Forecasts signal more downpours.
Tomorrow wraps up this weekend with patchy rain expected most of the day. Temperatures near 11°C may drop to around 8°C, keeping the air feeling fresh. Rainfall could vary in intensity, but occasional breaks might bring some lighter skies. It’s still wise to anticipate plenty of overcast spells.
Moderate rain looks set to continue on Monday, with temperatures near 10°C by day and about 8°C overnight. Showers may be persistent, yet a fleeting dry patch could appear between heavier bursts. Expect a bit of a chill in the air, and prepare for changeable skies.
Another damp spell is in store on Tuesday, bringing highs near 12°C and overnight figures hovering about 8°C. Conditions might feel a touch milder at times, though clouds will likely dominate. Quick variations in rainfall intensity wouldn’t be a surprise, and a few fleeting brighter intervals may slip in.
Patchy rain returns on Wednesday with daytime readings near 13°C and lows about 10°C. Occasional brighter spells could appear, but heavier showers remain likely. Overcast skies look set to linger throughout much of the day. Temperatures may feel milder, yet the unsettled theme remains. Expect a few breaks in the cloud, though they won’t last long.
