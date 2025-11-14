Expect moderate rain today, Friday, November 14, with heavier showers likely by the evening. Douglas should see gusty winds up to about 30 mph, and a quick dip to sleet overnight. Temperatures hover about 10°C during the day, dropping to near 6°C after dark. A mix of rain and sleet could persist well into late hours, so conditions stay wet.
Rain continues tomorrow with moderate bursts often soaking the area. Temperatures climb to about 12°C, then hold near 6°C at night. Skies remain quite cloudy, though there might be occasional breaks. A persistent breeze could keep things cool, but overall intensity should ease by sundown.
Sunday steps in with a partly cloudy outlook, offering a calmer local weather update. Light winds dominate, and conditions remain mostly dry throughout the day. Temperatures settle about 10°C, dipping near 5°C overnight. Sunny intervals are likely into late afternoon, creating a quieter vibe after the recent downpours.
Monday brightens up with plenty of sunshine and minimal cloud cover. Temperatures hover near 8°C, dipping close to 4°C overnight, so it’s notably cooler. Light breezes prevail, keeping conditions comfortable during daylight hours. Any remnants of weekend gloom should clear, revealing a fresh, crisp feeling across the region.
Tuesday hints at spotty rain returning, though light showers are anticipated. Temperatures reach about 7°C, settling near 4°C after sunset, maintaining a chilly night. The day starts cloudy, gradually shifting to scattered drizzle in some areas. Sunshine may peek through, but the chance of a dry spell remains slim.
This article was automatically generated
