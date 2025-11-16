Today is Sunday, November 16, bringing partly cloudy conditions and bright spells. Temperatures near 10°C promise a comfortable day with light winds. No rain is likely, so the afternoon should remain clear. Cloud cover will disperse by late evening, making it a calmer night overall.
Tomorrow stays sunny, with temperatures about 6°C and a gentle breeze. Dry air prevails most of the day, leading to uninterrupted sunshine from morning until late afternoon. Skies look clear overnight, creating a crisp but pleasant evening. No significant rain is anticipated at this stage.
Tuesday sees changing conditions, with periods of rain and possible sleet hitting in the early hours. Temperatures near 6°C keep things cold, and brief bouts of light snow may mix in. The day remains damp, but any heavier downpours should gradually ease after nightfall. Brisk gusts could develop, bringing a brief chill before conditions gradually settle later on.
Wednesday brings more unsettled weather, with moderate rain in store. Temperatures near 8°C feel slightly milder, though gustier winds could blow through. Showers persist for much of the day, occasionally tapering during midday. Lingering clouds likely remain past sunset, leading to a drizzly, overcast night before easing towards the next morning.
In Douglas, Thursday features partly cloudy skies and modest breezes. Temperatures about 8°C maintain a cool feel throughout, but sunshine is set to poke through during midday. Rain chances remain minimal, keeping the afternoon fairly bright. Cloud patches could appear by dusk, yet the outlook remains generally dry for the day.
