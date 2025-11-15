In Douglas, today, Saturday, November 15, moderate rain is expected through the day with cloudy patches in the evening. Temperatures about 12°C bring a mild feel, though wind gusts might make it feel cooler. Showers should persist off and on, leaving damp conditions into the night. Rainfall remains steady overall.
Tomorrow sees a bright start with partly cloudy skies giving way to plenty of sunshine. Conditions stay mostly dry, and temperatures near 10°C feel pleasant compared to recent dampness. Light breezes continue into evening, with the night remaining calm. Minimal rain is likely, offering a clearer outlook through the night.
Monday brings a cooler spell with patchy rain likely, especially later. Temperatures about 7°C during the day could drop near 3°C overnight. Early sunshine might appear, but clouds return by afternoon, delivering occasional showers. Winds stay moderate, though brief gusts can occur. Overall, expect a somewhat chilly and changeable day.
Tuesday looks dramatic with morning rain, then heavy snow showers possible by midday. Temperatures about 8°C early could dip near 2°C in the afternoon. Overcast skies might break for brief sunny spells, but wintery flurries remain likely. Later, conditions ease into patchy rain, leaving the evening cold and somewhat unsettled.
Wednesday continues the unsettled trend with patchy morning rain turning lighter by midday. Temperatures near 7°C keep things cool, and skies gradually clear for occasional sunshine. Light winds may strengthen, making it feel brisk later. Evening remains mostly dry, though an isolated shower might appear, preserving a crisp late-night vibe.
