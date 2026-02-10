Today, Tuesday, February 10, sees frequent rain throughout the day in Douglas, with skies staying quite grey. Short bursts of moderate showers may appear here and there. Temperatures near 5°C will keep things on the chilly side, so expect a damp outlook. Light drizzle is likely into the evening hours, reinforcing today’s rainy forecast.
Tomorrow will begin cloudy, with occasional fog lingering in the morning. Some heavier downpours could roll through, but dryer spells might emerge later. Temperatures near 7°C should feel milder, even with the persistent gloom. Expect patchy rain and possible rumbles of thunder, keeping the weather forecast lively all day long.
Thursday sees a stark shift, with strong bursts of snow pushing across the region. The day starts with possible rain, but transitions to heavier snow by afternoon. Crisp conditions remain with temperatures near 4°C. Evening hours keep the flurries going, potentially intensifying after dark. This wintry change creates a dramatic forecast.
Friday looks gusty, with scattered bursts of snow and occasional dryer interludes. Daytime remains unsettled, featuring strong wind gusts sweeping through. Temperatures about 2°C keep it chilly, and any lingering snow might stay on the ground. After sunset, calmer skies could arrive, ending the day more quietly overall.
Saturday sees calmer weather with partly cloudy skies, a few patches of overcast, and dry conditions. Temperatures near 3°C feel brisk, though sunshine may break through. Day remains stable, offering a forecast that contrasts with earlier storms. Rain looks unlikely, concluding the week on a quieter note.
