Today, Wednesday, February 11 in Douglas sees moderate rain from morning until night. Drizzle and nearby showers mark the forecast, with pockets of fog early on. Weather watchers can expect temperatures near 6°C, dropping to about 4°C after sunset. Breezy conditions may persist, but rain remains the main feature.
Tomorrow, Thursday brings heavier rain mixed with bursts of snow, especially by early morning. Intense snowfall could appear briefly, though rain is more likely later. Temperatures about 3°C peak during midday, with lows near 1°C. Wind picks up, creating gusty moments that highlight a volatile forecast. Shifting skies are expected.
Friday remains wintry with frequent snow showers. Heavier flurries push temperatures near 2°C in the afternoon, dipping to about 1°C overnight. Rain may occasionally replace snowfall, leading to slushy conditions. Despite a grey sky overhead, glimpses of calmer spells might grace the day with lighter breezes. Expect variable weather patterns.
Saturday sees clearer starts, turning overcast by midday. Temperatures about 3°C appear likely, with slight drizzle possible in the afternoon. Calm spells break up the gloom, and any snow shower risk remains low. Conditions feel somewhat milder compared to previous days, though a brisk wind may make it feel cooler.
Sunday completes the weekend with a return of moderate rain by morning. Temperatures near 5°C could offer a gentler feel, but sleet remains possible later. Intermittent showers persist into the evening, occasionally mixing with snowy spells. Overall, an unsettled forecast continues, promising a dynamic weather update for the coming days.
This article was automatically generated
