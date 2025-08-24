Today, Sunday, August 24, brings fairly cloudy skies for the region, with overcast conditions gradually giving way to sunnier spells. Temperatures about 18°C and lows near 15°C keep things mild, and there’s no sign of rain. A light breeze moves through, but overall weather remains calm for Douglas.
Tomorrow maintains a bright feel, with patchy rain possible by late evening. Temperatures near 19°C offer a pleasant day, dipping to about 15°C after dark. Sunshine prevails early on, though clouds roll in later. Showers look brief, so it stays mostly dry. Winds remain gentle across the forecast area.
The next day sees cooler air moving in, with temperatures about 16°C and lows near 13°C. Patchy rain grows more likely, bringing occasional light showers. Cloud cover remains significant, reducing sunny intervals. Conditions imply a slightly damp scenario, but any rainfall should be moderate rather than heavy. Heavier bursts remain limited.
The day after that brings a wetter spell, as moderate rain dominates. Temperatures about 15°C prevail, with minimums near 11°C. Cloudy skies persist, and showers are more frequent. Even so, there's potential for brief breaks from the wet conditions, though skies never clear entirely. A thorough soak occurs in places with steady rainfall.
Later on, final midweek weather remains unsettled, with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 12°C. Patchy rain persists, but intervals of drier spells can appear. Cloud cover remains noticeable, limiting any sunshine. Conditions stay relatively mild heading into the weekend, although rain remains a recurring feature through the period.
This article was automatically generated
