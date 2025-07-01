Today, Tuesday, July 1, seems largely overcast with some brief sunny spells in Douglas. Temperatures hover near 13°C, and only a touch of drizzle is expected in the early hours. Winds remain quite moderate, so overall weather remains very calm. Conditions should stay mostly dry despite a few cloudy patches.
Tomorrow brings brighter skies and plenty of sunshine, with temperatures about 14°C. Chances of rain remain minimal, and gentle breezes will enhance that pleasant feel. Clouds are likely to appear briefly, but the day should remain mostly clear. An ideal time to enjoy mild, comfortable conditions outdoors. No downpours expected.
Thursday looks partly cloudy, though sunshine still features throughout the day. Temperatures near 15°C provide a cosy setting, and any rain should be light and infrequent. Occasional overcast periods may drift in, but they won’t linger for long. Expect a gentle breeze, keeping conditions overall comfortable from morning to evening.
Friday sees more cloud cover with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures hover about 14°C, and some drizzle may develop by afternoon. Sunshine intervals could break through now and again, offering a respite from grey conditions. Winds might pick up slightly, but nothing too unsettling is expected. Conditions remain manageable.
This weekend on Saturday features rain bursts during daytime, with temperatures about 15°C. Occasional drizzle is likely, and heavier showers could show up late in the day. Gusts might become a bit stronger but shouldn’t cause any major disruption. Skies may brighten briefly, though wet spells remain the main story.
This article was automatically generated
