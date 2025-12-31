Today, Wednesday, December 31, in Douglas brings partly cloudy skies with scattered clouds overnight. Temperatures near 8°C are likely in the afternoon, dipping to about 3°C into the late hours. A slight chance of evening rain might pass through, but conditions remain mostly dry. Light breezes contribute to a pleasant daytime setting, with minimal gusts.
Tomorrow features rain and sleet throughout much of the day, with occasional snow flurries in certain areas. Temperatures near 5°C keep things chilly, and gusty winds could intensify the wintry feel throughout the afternoon. Extended showers may linger into the evening, making for a damp start to the new year.
Friday looks cold with scattered snow showers early on, shifting to clearer spells later. Temperatures about 3°C persist and strong gusts may cause blowing snow in exposed places. A crisp day overall, though the skies could brighten during the afternoon. Brief patches of sunshine add short-lived warmth between flurries.
Saturday remains mainly sunny, though patchy snow might linger from the early hours. Temperatures near 4°C bring a brisk atmosphere, but light winds help keep conditions calm. Any lingering flurries should fade, leaving a cool but bright afternoon. Occasional cloud cover could appear sporadically, yet sunshine dominates most of the day.
Sunday introduces patchy rain and occasional snow showers in the morning. Temperatures about 5°C stay mostly mild, and slightly calmer winds reduce any chill. Some cloud cover may thin into the later hours, leaving a partly clear finish. Lighter conditions carry on through the evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.