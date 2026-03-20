Today, Friday, March 20, looks bright across Douglas with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures near 10°C will keep things mild, and rain chances remain minimal. Later in the afternoon, skies may turn overcast but should stay dry. Light winds are anticipated, maintaining calm conditions.
Tomorrow sees mostly sunny skies with temperatures about 10°C. Morning hours should be clear, and partial cloud may form by late afternoon. Rain is unlikely, ensuring a dry day. Gentle breezes are expected, keeping conditions mild into the evening. No major shifts appear likely as clouds stay fairly light overall.
Sunday might bring patchy rain through midday and a touch of drizzle by the afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C could feel cooler in brisk wind. Occasional bright spells could pop up, but expect heavier cloud cover as the day progresses. Evening skies may clear slightly, yet stray showers remain possible overhead.
Monday remains mostly overcast, offering limited sunshine. Temperatures near 7°C feel rather cool, and brisk winds add noticeable chill. Slight breaks in cloud might occur in the afternoon, but grey skies dominate the day. Rain chances stay low, so any showers should be brief. Winds appear steady throughout the period.
Tuesday could bring patchy rain later in the day, including light drizzle. Temperatures near 10°C sound mild, yet stronger winds might intensify the chill. Cloudy spells likely linger, though brief bright intervals are possible. Rain appears likely by evening, and some overnight clearing may follow. Conditions stay fairly unsettled overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.