Today (Thursday, April 9) in Douglas sees patchy rain with steady breezes. Daytime temperatures near 9°C will drop to about 6°C later. Drizzle is likely on and off, so skies stay mostly grey. Some brighter spells may pop up briefly, but the general mood stays damp throughout. Heavier bursts could occur.
Tomorrow stays unsettled, with more patchy rain expected. Temperatures about 7°C keep things chilly, but occasional clear spots could appear by midday. Light drizzle remains possible, though any downpours look short-lived. Clouds linger, yet a few fleeting breaks in coverage might allow a glimpse of sun. Winds remain breezy all day.
The next day brings a more dramatic outlook, featuring moderate rain early on and even some snow before dawn. Morning snowfall might settle briefly. Temperatures near 7°C offer little warmth, and wind gusts might pick up in places. Skies remain overcast for much of the afternoon, with intermittent showers persisting.
This weekend continues with Sunday promising more patchy rain. Temperatures about 9°C are forecast, though stronger winds are likely. Occasional showers return from morning until evening, but brief sunny interludes aren’t ruled out. Conditions stay changeable, so expect shifting skies and periods of drizzle throughout the day. Strong gusts could approach later.
Another day sees lingering rain on Monday, with temperatures near 8°C. Clouds break slightly in the afternoon, delivering a hint of sunshine. Drizzle remains possible, but heavier downpours should taper off as evening arrives. Pleasant spells might still emerge, rounding off a week of ever-shifting weather.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.