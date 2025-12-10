Today, Wednesday, December 10, brings patchy rain throughout much of the day, with a high chance of showers in the morning and moderate gusts pushing through. In Douglas, conditions may feel breezy, so expect spells of drizzle and occasional breaks in the clouds. Some hours could stay drier, but lingering moisture remains likely. Temperatures near 8°C with minimal fluctuations should accompany those damp weather conditions.
Tomorrow looks wetter with patchy rain dominating from dawn. Stronger breezes could roll in at times, and heavier bursts of rain may linger later in the day. Cloud cover remains prevalent, limiting sunshine significantly. Temperatures near 10°C will contrast with slightly milder starts in the morning, shaping a brisk but moisture-packed forecast across the region.
Friday might feel noticeably cooler, offering moderate rain and occasional drier spells. Winds appear calmer than tomorrow, but scattered showers are still likely well into midday. Early afternoon might see short-lived breaks from the wet conditions. Temperatures near 8°C should remain consistent, providing a cool atmosphere that highlights the damp weather conditions. Any lingering drizzle could taper off by late afternoon.
This weekend stays unsettled but slightly milder. Saturday carries moderate rain alongside gustier winds, with temperatures near 10°C generating an almost autumnal feel. Occasional heavier downpours may surface, especially early on. Sunday sees patchy rain returning, though bursts of cloudiness and possible dry interludes might pop up during the afternoon. Late evening might feature drizzle. Temperatures near 9°C mark an end to the week that keeps rain gear handy.
