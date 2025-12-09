Today, Tuesday, December 9, is set for a rainy weather update. Douglas experiences moderate rain throughout the day, with temperatures near 14°C and dipping to about 8°C later. Light drizzle might appear by evening. Windy spells could accompany the showers, so expect a lively daily forecast with occasional wet spells.
Tomorrow continues the damp trend as patchy rain lingers, with maximum temperatures close to 8°C and a low near 7°C. Showers could lighten into drizzle during the morning but remain a possibility in the afternoon. Occasional breaks of cloud might offer brief dry spells before nightfall sets in and beyond.
Conditions on Thursday are mixed, featuring patchy rain and limited sunshine. Temperatures near 11°C might feel slightly warmer, though nights settle about 7°C with overcast skies. Brief drizzle could appear in the afternoon, while some cloudy stretches linger into evening. Gusty winds might accompany scattered showers across local areas overnight.
Friday ushers in moderate rain again, keeping skies gloomy. Temperatures hover near 8°C at midday, falling to about 6°C by late evening. Drizzle may shift into steadier rain, and occasional bright spells appear unlikely. Overall, cloud coverage remains extensive, ensuring a damp forecast that persists throughout most of the day.
This weekend promises patchy rain on Saturday, with daytime temperatures near 8°C and nighttime figures about 6°C. Occasional sunshine might appear, but brief drizzle remains quite likely. Cloud bands drift through the afternoon, bringing occasional showers that may intensify briefly. Expect unsettled conditions to linger, concluding a wet week overall.
This article was automatically generated
