Cloudy skies dominate today, Tuesday, August 26, in Douglas, with patchy rain and short brighter intervals. Temperatures hover near 16°C, dipping to about 13°C later. Mild breezes persist, and rain chances stay high. Sunny breaks might appear briefly, but frequent showers remain part of the weather forecast.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain and occasional sunny spells. Temperatures top out near 15°C and dip to about 12°C. Breezier conditions could move through, increasing the likelihood of steady showers. Cloud cover features widely, but some brief clear patches could brighten the middle of the day.
Thursday sees more patchy rain along with occasional sunny spells. Daytime highs reach near 15°C while lows hover about 12°C. Drizzle remains possible, but longer dry intervals may develop as the day progresses. Gentle winds keep conditions comfortable, though scattered rain showers might appear intermittently.
Friday turns wetter with moderate rain dominating the weather forecast. Temperatures near 14°C pair with about 12°C at night. Conditions appear consistently damp, though lighter rain might replace heavier bursts from time to time. Occasional brighter skies are not off the table, but moisture remains a key element.
This weekend looks cool with highs near 14°C and lows near 11°C. Patchy rain forms part of the forecast, accompanied by possible light showers. Breezes may strengthen occasionally, so occasional drizzle cannot be ruled out. Some breaks in the clouds offer limited sunshine, but expect unsettled weather through these days. Occasional dryness may occur, but partly overcast skies remain a recurring feature throughout the weekend.
