Today in Douglas, Monday, August 25 sees a mainly sunny weather forecast with only minor cloud cover through the afternoon. Temperatures about 18°C are expected, offering mild daily conditions before patchy rain arrives late in the evening. A gentle breeze keeps the local weather comfortable overall.
Tomorrow responds with moderate rain from morning to evening, occasionally heavy towards midday. Temperatures near 16°C keep things cooler, so local weather stays damp across the region. Gusty winds may appear at times, enhancing the unsettled feel. Brief intervals of lighter cloud are possible, but rain remains dominant.
Wednesday sees heavier bursts of rain early on, with daily conditions hovering near 15°C throughout. Skies might brighten briefly, but showers remain likely, making for a wet weather forecast overall. Occasional wind gusts add to the unsettled pattern. Waterlogged streets might linger, reinforcing a soggy backdrop.
Thursday stays unsettled with patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 15°C won’t shift much, keeping the day grey and damp for most areas. Periods of lighter cloud cover may appear, but consistent showers stick around in many spots. A persistent breeze completes this gloomy local weather scenario.
Friday features moderate showers persisting through the day, with temperatures near 14°C. This weekend could remain on the cooler side as well, suggesting more rain possible in some pockets. While brief breaks in the clouds may occur, daily conditions lean towards a damp ongoing trend heading into Saturday. Grey skies could dominate, keeping the weather forecast unsettled for those final summer days.
