Today, Thursday, July 3, sees patchy rain, drizzle, and occasional sunny spells. Morning starts fairly bright. Temperatures near 14°C keep things cool, and light rain continues in the afternoon. Clouds gather later, hinting at more showers. Breezy conditions persist through the evening, creating a slightly damp feel across the area.
Tomorrow brings cooler conditions, with temperatures about 13°C and frequent rain throughout the day. Overcast skies prevail. Clouds dominate, and drizzle becomes heavier at times. There might be brief breaks in the afternoon, but showers return. Winds stay moderate, producing a gusty feel that carries on into the late evening.
This weekend begins Saturday with patchy rain and temperatures near 15°C. Showers persist in the morning, then ease before more drizzle arrives. Cloud cover varies, offering occasional sunny glimpses. Breezes remain steady, adding a fresh edge to the air. Conditions fluctuate into late afternoon, delivering a mix of wet spells.
Sunday follows with gustier winds and highs near 13°C. Intermittent rain could sweep through earlier hours, intermittently replaced by bright spells. Overcast conditions become dominant again by midday, although quick patches of sunshine remain possible. Drizzle lingers into late afternoon, and breezes pick up further, maintaining a cool, unsettled environment.
Monday looks showery, with temperatures about 14°C and partial sunshine breaking through at times. Patchy rain remains a possibility, especially around midday. Cloud cover shifts throughout the afternoon, offering fleeting brighter moments. Winds stay moderate, but occasional stronger gusts appear later. Overall, expect variable weather to close the extended forecast in Douglas.
This article was automatically generated
