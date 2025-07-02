In Douglas, Wednesday, July 2 arrives with sunshine and hardly any rain, as skies remain mostly clear. Temperatures rise near 14°C around midday, falling to about 10°C once night settles. The local weather forecast points to minimal showers, so the day stays bright and inviting. Humidity remains moderate, ensuring comfortable conditions.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain through the afternoon, along with occasional drizzle. Temperatures hover about 14°C, while evening readings drop near 9°C. Expect showers that might intensify briefly, but clearer spells may appear later in the night. Winds remain gentle, but skies stay mostly cloudy.
Friday brings further patchy rain, with periods of drizzle during midday. Daytime conditions keep temperatures about 14°C, though gusts may pick up slightly. Showers persist off and on, and the evening stays damp, so light rain will likely continue into late hours. Occasional clouds break, revealing brief dry spells.
Saturday also sees on-and-off rain, occasionally light but lingering through parts of the day. Temperatures hold near 14°C, with lows about 12°C. Brief breaks in the clouds could appear, yet patchy rain stays the dominant feature, creating a cool and moist atmosphere. Morning hours might start cloudy before showers develop.
Sunday continues the rainy trend, though some sunshine is expected by afternoon. Maximum temperatures reach about 14°C, with a low near 11°C. Wind speeds may rise, but the day should still feature pockets of clearer weather. Light drizzle might move in later, keeping conditions variable through the night. Late-day glimpses of sun could slightly brighten skies.
This article was automatically generated
