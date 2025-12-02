Today, Tuesday, December 2, in Douglas brings patchy rain with occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 8°C are expected, dipping to about 6°C later in the evening. Skies may stay cloudy and damp for most of the day, but breezes should remain moderate, offering some relief from heavier rainfall.
Tomorrow looks rainier, with moderate downpours likely throughout the day and possible glimpses of dryer intervals. Maximum readings hover near 9°C, while lows sit about 5°C. Conditions remain unsettled, delivering heavier showers at times but also scattering a few calmer moments when clouds briefly break.
Thursday continues the trend of showers, though periods of lighter rain could mix with occasional drizzle. Temperatures reach about 7°C, with the lowest values near 6°C, so it stays fairly mild. Clouds linger, keeping sunshine scarce, but there might be short spells of clearer skies amid the grey.
Friday sees a rise in daytime weather as highs climb near 10°C. Rain remains in the picture, but it’s not constant, with some intervals staying dry. Expect nights about 4°C, bringing a definite chill after sundown. Occasional breaks in the clouds allow hints of lighter skies and brief moments without rain.
This weekend stays on the cooler side, with highs about 7°C and lows near 6°C. Patchy rain remains likely, with damp conditions and occasional gusts possible. A few fleeting dry intervals could pop up, yet moisture still lingers in the air. Breezy spells may occasionally arise, though nothing too forceful is expected. Expect a steady breeze from midday onward.
This article was automatically generated
