Today, Wednesday, January 7, in Douglas features patchy rain and occasional light snow. Temperatures near 9°C during the day and about 1°C overnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy with intermittent rain bursts. Some breezy conditions may emerge, but calmer breaks are possible. Heavy showers remain a possibility toward late evening.
Tomorrow feels unsettled with early snow showers turning into on-and-off rain. Temperatures hover about 6°C by midday and near 1°C overnight. Clouds dominate, but occasional clearer spells could appear. Stronger gusts might persist in certain areas, though they should lessen later. Weather changes remain likely throughout the afternoon.
Friday is set for more patchy rain, especially during morning hours. Temperatures reach about 9°C, falling to near 2°C by nightfall. Brief sunny intervals could break through, but clouds remain dominant. Winds stay moderate, possibly picking up late in the day, keeping wet conditions in focus for many regions.
Saturday begins brighter with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb to about 7°C, easing to near 5°C overnight. Dry weather dominates, offering a break from the recent rain. Lighter winds accompany the sunshine, creating calmer conditions overall. This more settled pattern may stretch through late evening, though scattered clouds could loom.
Sunday returns to unsettled conditions, with heavier rain and possible snow flurries in colder spots. Temperatures reach about 7°C, dipping to near 1°C after dark. Gusty winds intensify, and bursts of downpour may spread widely. Changes remain possible throughout the day. Intermittent drier spells offer relief, but overall, Sunday looks stormier for many locations.
