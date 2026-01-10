Breezy weather conditions move in today, Saturday, January 10, with patchy snow falling overnight and turning into bursts of light rain by midday. Temperatures near 4°C should keep conditions chilly but not freezing. Douglas sees occasional cloud cover, though drier spells might surface later in the afternoon.
Tomorrow features moderate rain on and off throughout the day, with temperatures about 13°C bringing milder air. Gusty winds could swirl from time to time, but the rain should ease briefly in the afternoon. Late evening might see heavier showers returning, so expect a damp finish.
Mild spells continue Monday, keeping temperatures near 12°C and delivering scattered rain showers at intervals. Some breaks in the cloud are possible, but these gaps remain brief before more drizzle moves in late afternoon. Winds remain noticeable, although less intense than the day before. Evening might still feel damp, with temperatures hovering at about 9°C.
Overcast skies linger Tuesday, bringing cooler air with peaks near 9°C and lows close to 5°C. Rain risk eases considerably, offering a mostly dry stretch after midday. Breezes are gentler than earlier in the week, and late evening could present a clear spell overhead. Temperatures about 5°C overnight keep conditions crisp.
Sunshine dominates Wednesday, with a bright and cool feel as daytime values hover near 6°C. Cloud cover remains minimal, and no significant chance of rain is expected. A gentle breeze ensures fresh air through the afternoon, while night-time lows stay about 4°C for a chilly close. Clear horizons might prevail overnight.
This article was automatically generated
