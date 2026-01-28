Today, Wednesday, January 28, brings patchy rain with occasional sunny spells. Douglas sees breezy moments, and temperatures near 7°C dip to about 3°C overnight. Skies remain partly cloudy, though rain may appear again in the early hours.
Tomorrow stays mostly cloudy, with patchy rain and a high near 4°C. Winds may pick up, raising the chance of heavier bursts later, leading to a chilly night about 3°C. Occasional snow flurries could develop but should remain brief.
Expect unsettled weather on Friday, with daytime temperatures near 5°C and a possibility of rain mixed with snow. Blustery conditions could surface, especially in the afternoon, while overnight lows hover about 3°C. Brief bright spells may appear between showers.
Look out for moderate rain on Saturday, with temperatures near 6°C by day and about 2°C overnight. Heavy snow may linger in some spots early, switching to lighter rain later. Occasional bursts of wind could keep things feeling cold. Short pockets of dryness might appear, but wet conditions remain likely through the evening.
Heading into Sunday, moderate rain persists as the day unfolds. Daytime peaks reach near 6°C, with overnight dips about 4°C. Early hours might see sleet, quickly turning to drizzle. Occasional drier spells are possible, though heavier rain is not ruled out later. Cloud cover dominates the sky, but fleeting glimpses of sun could appear. Conditions stay unsettled into the early evening, keeping the outlook uncertain. Longer spells of light rain could extend into Monday, maintaining a damp trend. Wintry conditions remain possible.
This article was automatically generated
