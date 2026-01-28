Heading into Sunday, moderate rain persists as the day unfolds. Daytime peaks reach near 6°C, with overnight dips about 4°C. Early hours might see sleet, quickly turning to drizzle. Occasional drier spells are possible, though heavier rain is not ruled out later. Cloud cover dominates the sky, but fleeting glimpses of sun could appear. Conditions stay unsettled into the early evening, keeping the outlook uncertain. Longer spells of light rain could extend into Monday, maintaining a damp trend. Wintry conditions remain possible.