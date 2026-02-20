Today in Douglas sees patchy rain, occasionally bright spells, with temperatures near 10°C. It’s breezy, with possible gusts making the weather feel chillier. Even though light showers might appear throughout the day, short sunny intervals could break through the clouds occasionally. Overall, a damp yet mild start to the forecast.
Tomorrow might bring heavier showers, with moderate rain forecast and temperatures about 10°C. Conditions look slightly unsettled, so expect a wet and fairly cloudy day. Gusty winds could continue, but some small breaks in the clouds are possible. Minimal sunshine is likely, so be prepared for another rather rain-filled stretch.
This weekend sees more patchy rain on Sunday, with temperatures about 10°C. Skies may remain overcast for much of the day, though a few moments of relief from steady drizzle might occur. Winds stay brisk, adding to the chilly feel. Overall, Sunday’s weather looks dominated by grey clouds and showers.
Monday could continue the damp trend, with temperatures near 9°C and occasional drizzle. Patchy rain might linger, but there’s a chance for brief cloudy breaks during the day. Winds may pick up again, making outdoor conditions feel colder than expected. Any prolonged dryness seems unlikely, as scattered rain remains possible.
Tuesday appears overcast, with temperatures near 10°C and lighter winds. The weather forecast suggests minimal rain, although grey skies may persist well into the evening. Despite the bleak outlook, calmer weather could bring more stable conditions later in the week. In general, cloud cover remains the main feature on Tuesday.
