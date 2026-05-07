Today, Thursday, May 7 in Douglas sees patchy rain mixed with brighter intervals. Temperatures near 11°C and a moderate breeze keep conditions feeling fresh. Showers may persist into the afternoon, though a few breaks of sunshine could appear later. Overall, the weather forecast suggests a wet start to the day.
Tomorrow maintains a similar outlook, with patchy rain continuing and limited sunny spells. Temperatures about 11°C keep things fairly mild despite the unsettled conditions. Short bursts of drizzle are likely during midday, followed by intermittent cloud cover. The breeze might ease slightly, giving way to calmer hours toward the evening.
This weekend arrives with more unsettled weather on Saturday, as temperatures hover near 9°C. Light rain is possible, accompanied by brisk winds in the afternoon. Clouds fill the sky for much of the day, though there might be occasional breaks. Lingering dampness remains likely, keeping the overall forecast rather gloomy.
The following day, Sunday, turns notably brighter, with sunshine breaking through for extended periods. Temperatures near 10°C ensure a mild feel, and the wind calms compared to previous days. Rain should be minimal, allowing for a clearer sky through most of the day. Clouds, if any, look thin and harmless.
Early next week, Monday retains a mostly dry theme, featuring sunny spells and calmer breezes. Temperatures about 9°C provide cool but stable conditions. Any cloud cover appears partial, and rain likelihood stays low throughout the day. Looking ahead, this forecast suggests ongoing settled weather, with no major disruptions in sight.
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