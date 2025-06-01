Today is Sunday, June 1 with patchy rain expected in the morning and scattered drizzle through the afternoon. Temperatures near 13°C could appear, easing towards about 8°C later. A breezy day forms part of the local weather scene, creating a cool feel for many. Brief sunny spells could brighten the afternoon, though gusty breezes persist. That means the possibility of light drizzle remains in the early evening.
Tomorrow looks unsettled again as patchy rain lingers. Highs near 12°C bring a chilly edge, while lows dip to about 7°C overnight. Occasional breaks in the cloud could appear, but any sunshine will be short-lived as grey skies dominate throughout the day.
Tuesday may see heavier bursts of rain, with moderate showers marking the weather outlook. Afternoon temperatures near 11°C provide a damp feel, slipping to about 7°C later. In between those downpours, a brief lull might allow drier interludes. Cloud cover remains thick, limiting brighter spells until the late afternoon.
Wednesday continues the unsteady pattern, bringing patchy rain at intervals. Temperatures hovering near 11°C are likely, while the early hours drop to about 5°C. Moving clouds could offer occasional sunshine, but heavier rain bands remain a risk. Blustery gusts might pick up in exposed spots later on.
Thursday keeps the showers going as the local weather remains changeable. Daytime warmth peaks near 11°C, with lows settling about 8°C by late evening. Douglas might experience similar conditions before the weather transitions toward this weekend. Cloud patches might disperse, though drizzle could still appear.
This article was automatically generated
