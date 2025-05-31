Today, Saturday, May 31, sees a breezy start with patchy rain likely in the morning. Occasional mist may hover, but some brighter skies and sunny intervals aim to provide a bit of relief. Douglas can expect temperatures near 14°C by midday. Later on, spells of light drizzle appear possible, though clearer skies may emerge toward evening.
Tomorrow carries on the showery theme with rain in the early hours. Some sunshine could break through by lunchtime, followed by scattered showers into the afternoon. Temperatures about 13°C are likely, keeping things fresh. A few drier spells may develop, but keep an eye out for lingering drizzle later.
A breezier shift sets in on Monday, with cloudy skies crossing the region. Expect temperatures near 12°C and minimal rain, though a chilly start might greet early risers. Afternoon sunshine promises a brighter outlook, while passing drizzle should be short-lived. A gentle wind could pick up before dusk, adding some freshness.
A cooler feel arrives on Tuesday as moderate rain may appear in the morning. Temperatures about 12°C keep it on the brisk side. Overcast spells and occasional drizzle could linger, though bursts of sunshine might lift spirits around midday. Later, expect stronger breezes, making conditions turn a tad gusty before nightfall.
The midweek looks changeable, with cloudy periods and brief rainfall. Temperatures near 12°C keep it mild, though drizzle might appear. There could be a sunny spell, but a stiff breeze remains. Expect a further mix of rain and clearer skies as the week progresses.
This article was automatically generated
