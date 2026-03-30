Today, Monday, March 30, in Douglas, the weather forecast shows patchy rain in the early hours. Gusty breezes sweep through, with temperatures near 9°C. Cloud cover remains extensive, offering limited bright spells. Rain could linger into the evening, so expect damp conditions for much of the day.
Tomorrow promises a generally cloudy spell, with patchy rain returning by midday. Tuesday stays breezy, and temperatures about 10°C keep it slightly warmer. Intervals of drier weather appear in the afternoon, though passing showers remain possible. Evening clouds likely persist, leaving only brief gaps for any late sunshine.
Wednesday looks overcast, featuring occasional drizzle and moderate winds. Temperatures near 10°C continue the mild theme, though skies may stay grey for long periods. A few dry interludes might occur, but rain risk remains throughout the evening. Gentle breezes should ease overnight, offering a calmer end to the day.
Thursday brings a mix of cloudy skies and light rain. Temperatures hover about 8°C, feeling chilly during gustier moments. Brief breaks in the cloud might appear, but drizzle could resurface at different times. Conditions remain unsettled by late afternoon, with further showers likely before fading slowly into the evening.
Friday’s weather forecast points to heavier rain, with blustery winds sweeping in by midday. Temperatures near 9°C maintain a cool feel, and downpours could intensify in the afternoon. Skies may brighten at times, yet rain remains a significant possibility. Occasional heavier bursts may develop into the late evening. Strong gusts linger into the night, keeping conditions turbulent.
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