Today, Saturday, January 24, brings damp weather with patchy rain likely through the morning and a chance of sleet later. Temperatures about 5°C keep things chilly, while blustery winds could make it feel colder. Even brief cloud breaks may appear, but unsettled conditions remain the main theme throughout.
Tomorrow sees a continued mix of rain and occasional snow, with temperatures near 5°C. Overnight flurries could linger into early morning, so more wet and wintry weather is on the cards. Gusty wind remains part of the forecast, making conditions feel even more brisk outdoors.
Monday keeps the wintry flavour alive, with sleet and snow showers possible as temperatures hover about 4°C. Intermittent rain might transition to heavier bursts of snow in some spots. Strong breezes continue, ensuring any brief lull in showers feels fleeting. Wintry conditions are expected to dominate for much of the day.
Tuesday looks colder still, with heavier snow at times and temperatures near 3°C. Rain could mix with snow early on, creating some slippery spots. Blizzards are not ruled out in gustier intervals, leading to challenging weather. Clouds remain stubborn overhead, leaving limited chances for clearer moments.
Wednesday continues the unsettled spell, featuring a risk of heavy snowfall and possible blizzard-like conditions, with temperatures about 2°C. Persistent wind may stir up drifting snow in exposed areas. Douglas could also see bouts of rain turning briefly to sleet. The wintry onslaught lingers, ensuring a frosty finish to the week. Gusts remain likely for frosty nighttime hours as well.
This article was automatically generated
