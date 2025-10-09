Today, 9 October, features patchy rain at intervals, with highs near 15°C by late afternoon and lows about 10°C. Clouds linger across much of the day, offering occasional bright spells between showers. Light winds could add a slight chill, so expect a moderate breeze in the evening. Peak showers may occur after midday.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy, with top temperatures near 12°C and overnight conditions dipping about 10°C. In Douglas, gentle breezes keep the sky mostly clear through most hours. Short bursts of sunshine might show before dusk, though patchy clouds remain a possibility. Morning clouds might drift across skies.
Expect partial cloud cover on Saturday, 11 October, with highs near 14°C and a mild start about 10°C. Sunny spells break through occasionally, creating a pleasant midday outlook. Rain chances are minimal, making it a calmer day overall, though lighter winds remain present. Occasional breezes could develop later on.
Overcast skies look likely on Sunday, pushing temperatures close to 15°C by late afternoon and hovering near 12°C early on. Light breezes accompany the cloudier outlook, but no significant rain is expected. Some brighter intervals could occur toward midday, offering a touch more light. Light mist is unlikely to form.
Warmer spells continue Monday, with about 15°C expected in the afternoon and around 11°C overnight. Sunny weather dominates, allowing for extended clear skies. Clouds might appear briefly, yet no rain is indicated. Lighter winds contribute to a pleasant ambience, rounding off the week on a mild note. Late sunshine remains possible.
This article was automatically generated
