Today, Thursday, June 11 looks rainy, with moderate rain dominating much of the day. Temperatures hover about 14°C, and the wind will stay steady. Occasional heavier showers could pop up, making the weather feel a bit cool and moist, especially near Douglas. Skies remain cloudy, ensuring limited sunshine across the region.
Tomorrow, Friday, patchy rain is on tap. Temperatures should reach near 15°C, providing a slightly warmer feel. Morning drizzle may fade by midday, leaving glimpses of blue overhead. These breaks could be short-lived, so a consistently bright afternoon might be unlikely, though the day remains mild overall.
This weekend starts on Saturday, which looks partly cloudy with only a slight hint of rain. Temperatures linger about 14°C, bringing a gentle sense of coolness under passing clouds. Periods of sunshine might brighten the sky, creating a calmer climate than previous days. Winds stay moderate, ensuring no abrupt weather changes throughout the day.
Sunday should remain partly cloudy, with little chance of any prolonged rain. Temperatures near 14°C contribute to a comfortable setting, and the breeze looks light. Clouds might come and go, leaving occasional windows of sunshine. No major weather surprises are anticipated, making for a generally steady forecast across most areas.
Monday brings higher temperatures about 14°C, matched with possible patchy rain. Overcast patches could linger, though brighter intervals might surface. Winds stay modest, ensuring no harsh gusts. Rainfall, if any, appears brief, allowing the day to maintain a generally calm outlook. Monday night remains steady with minimal rainfall.
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