Today, Friday, June 12, in Douglas features patchy rain and occasional drizzle, with temperatures near 14°C. Skies might stay overcast in the morning, though brief sunny spells could appear later. Winds could gust about 25 mph, lending a breezy feel during the afternoon. Morning lows might linger about 13°C, offering a slightly cool start.
Tomorrow brings slightly lighter drizzle, but patchy rain remains possible. Temperatures hold about 14°C, complemented by passing clouds through much of the day. Winds stay moderate, offering a more settled vibe as the evening approaches. Occasional cloud breaks may allow a gentle warmth through late afternoon.
This weekend continues with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures near 14°C. Sunday should feel moderately cool, with only a light breeze swirling around. Showers look unlikely, so a few pockets of sunshine might peek through, brightening the latter half of the day. However, cooler moments are still possible when the breeze picks up.
The next day remains calm, bringing partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 14°C. Winds appear lighter, making the atmosphere feel mild. Rain chances stay minimal, though cloud cover could linger occasionally. Sunny breaks are expected, especially by midday. Early morning temperatures might hover about 12°C, keeping conditions mild.
Finally, Tuesday greets the area with patchy rain nearby and temperatures hovering about 15°C. Light drizzle may appear, but brighter spells are still on the cards. Winds might pick up slightly, yet conditions remain generally pleasant. That pattern sets a mild tone overall for the rest of the week.
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