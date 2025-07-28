Today, Monday, July 28, in Douglas sees patchy rain with brief brighter spells throughout the afternoon. Local weather updates indicate temperatures about 15°C and lows near 12°C, so expect mild breezes and occasional drizzle to shape the daily forecast. Conditions remain changeable but not extreme.
Tomorrow continues the theme with patchy rain and some mist forming early on. The daily forecast points to highs near 15°C, while nighttime levels settle about 12°C. Skies may brighten at intervals, offering short-lived sunny spells before cloud cover returns. Wind stays moderate, keeping the air cool.
The day after is likely to deliver a slight improvement, with cloud and lighter drizzle in the morning. Weather updates show highs near 17°C and lows about 12°C, making it one of the milder days this week. Overcast periods could linger, but occasional sunshine may break through.
Another unsettled spell arrives the next day, bringing persistent cloud and patchy rain at intervals. Local weather reports predict top values about 14°C, with nighttime readings near 11°C. Frequent breezes might enhance the cool feel, though some breaks in the cloud are still possible for brief dryness.
The following day brings partly cloudy conditions, with highs near 15°C while overnight stays about 12°C. This weekend looks calmer overall, featuring minimal drizzle and bigger gaps in the cloud cover. Temperatures about 14°C could persist, maintaining mild conditions for local weather enthusiasts. Occasional sunshine should brighten the forecast. Light winds remain likely, ensuring comfortable airflow through the rest of the week and beyond.
