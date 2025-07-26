In Douglas, today is Saturday, July 26, bringing patchy rain and some cloudy spells. Skies might stay grey, but occasional breaks could appear. Daytime temperatures near 16°C drop to about 12°C tonight. Light winds keep things fairly calm, though drizzle might linger. The forecast remains quite changeable overall.
Tomorrow is Sunday, promising more rain on and off throughout the day. Morning clouds set the tone, and light showers may appear by afternoon. Temperatures about 15°C should hold steady, with nighttime levels near 11°C. Breaks in the cloud could sneak through. Expect a few sunnier breaks, though dampness persists. Winds remain calm, offering a gentle atmosphere.
After that, Monday sees patchy rain continuing through the morning. Temperatures about 15°C by midday could dip to near 11°C after sunset. Occasional sunshine might break the clouds, though brief downpours are possible. A drier intervals are expected, giving a reprieve from the showers. Rainy patches might shift at short notice.
Then Tuesday features steady rain before midday, with gloomier skies overhead. Temperatures near 16°C may hold well into the afternoon, dropping to about 14°C later. Drizzle could break into heavier bursts occasionally. Some dryness should briefly appear, but widespread wet conditions remain likely. Grey skies stay dominant through most daylight hours.
Finally, Wednesday transitions into patchy rain later in the day, though early sunshine is possible. Afternoon temperatures about 17°C may offer a gentle warmth, while evening values near 12°C feel cooler. Clouds are likely to roll in, bringing a chance of showers. It should remain mild. Rain chances remain moderate.
This article was automatically generated
