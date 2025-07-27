Today in Douglas, Sunday, July 27, offers patchy rain and overcast skies. Temperatures near 15°C at daytime could slip to about 12°C by late evening. Occasional morning mist and spells of rain might pop up, but a few cloud breaks could allow brighter weather at times. Breezes stay light, so overall conditions remain mild. Visibility may drop briefly.
Tomorrow seems cloudy with bursts of rain expected. Temperatures near 16°C may slip to about 11°C in the early hours. Intermittent showers and a mix of cloud cover should define much of the day, though gentle conditions might appear later on, avoiding any strong gusts. Some evening dryness could emerge.
The next day brings patchy rain again, with heavier cloud dominating from dawn to dusk. Daytime highs reach near 15°C, dropping to about 12°C once evening sets in. Occasional misty spells are likely, weaving between showers that carry a moderate chance of lasting a while. Brief lulls might occur.
The following day looks brighter as sunny spells mingle with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures hover near 16°C and may dip to about 13°C overnight. Rain chances appear low, offering a break from previous damp weather, though scattered clouds remain possible. Occasional haze may form briefly.
Thursday keeps a mix of cloud and possible drizzle. Temperatures near 16°C might gradually fall to about 12°C later. Overcast periods are forecast, along with occasional light rain and brief sunny interludes, closing out the week on a gently unsettled note. Evening hours could see mild breezes continue.
