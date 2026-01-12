Today is Monday, January 12 in Douglas, with patchy rain likely. Daytime highs hover near 10°C, and lows dip about 8°C overnight. Light drizzle may appear during the afternoon, but heavier rainfall seems unlikely. Winds remain moderate, bringing occasional gusts that could cause brief spells of blustery conditions.
Tomorrow features moderate rain through much of the day, as cooler air moves in. Temperatures reach about 8°C, with lows near 3°C after sunset. Showers may intensify at times, but short dry interludes are expected. Winds ease slightly, though skies remain mostly grey and damp.
Wednesday stays wet, bringing moderate showers throughout. Daytime figures hover near 6°C, while evening temperatures sit about 4°C. Cloud cover looks extensive, though a few lighter spells of rain could break up the gloom. Gusts appear sporadic, but the overall feel remains chilly and soggy.
Thursday remains unsettled, offering patchy rain and generally cloudy skies. Daytime highs hover close to 6°C, with nights staying near 6°C as well, making for a damp but not freezing scenario. Drizzle could pop up sporadically, yet heavy downpours seem less likely. Breezes stay light, maintaining a cool air mass.
Friday turns slightly milder, reaching about 7°C, then dropping near 4°C overnight. Patchy rain remains possible, but there might be occasional breaks. Thicker cloud could move in later, though widespread heavy showers seem less probable. Temperatures hold steady into this weekend, suggesting a continued mild winter trend with intermittent bursts of drizzle. Cloudy conditions persist, though fleeting sunny spells remain occasionally possible.
