Tuesday may feel slightly warmer, with the weather forecast hinting at temperatures reaching about 10°C. Overcast skies dominate, and occasional drizzle is possible throughout the day. Although the rain may ease momentarily, scattered showers could return without warning, ensuring this final stretch of the week remains changeable. Strong breezes remain possible, with gusts blowing through at intervals. Expect changes, as the day may switch between drizzle and calmer spells with no guarantee of dryness.