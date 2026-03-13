Today is Friday, March 13 in Douglas, and the weather forecast points to patchy rain with occasional drizzle. Temperatures hover near 7°C, and breezy conditions are likely. Light sleet might show up overnight, so expect damp roads, cloudy skies, and gustier moments through the day.
Tomorrow holds similar unsettled weather, with showers likely and temperatures about 7°C. Patchy drizzle may develop later, mingling with short but welcome sunny intervals. Blustery winds could make it feel cooler, so anticipate bursts of rain and fleeting dryness in between.
Sunday keeps the wet trend going, with light rain lingering and temperatures resting close to 8°C. Occasional showers should persist into the afternoon, but you might see breaks of calmer weather. Winds remain significant, though not as fierce as earlier, ensuring a breezy close to the weekend.
Monday’s forecast suggests overcast skies with drizzle on and off, keeping things mild at near 9°C. Showers could turn heavier now and then, so expect periods of steady rain. Winds are expected to strengthen again in the late afternoon, reinforcing these unsettled conditions.
Tuesday may feel slightly warmer, with the weather forecast hinting at temperatures reaching about 10°C. Overcast skies dominate, and occasional drizzle is possible throughout the day. Although the rain may ease momentarily, scattered showers could return without warning, ensuring this final stretch of the week remains changeable. Strong breezes remain possible, with gusts blowing through at intervals. Expect changes, as the day may switch between drizzle and calmer spells with no guarantee of dryness.
