Today, Saturday, June 21, in Douglas sees patchy rain with some brief sunny intervals. Temperatures near 18°C are likely, while occasional drizzle may pop up later. Local weather conditions hint at mostly light winds, keeping things fairly comfortable despite passing showers. This local forecast is monitored closely, ensuring the Mid Devon Advertiser audience stays informed of any shifting skies that might develop.
Tomorrow looks set to bring moderate rain, with temperatures about 13°C and a brisk breeze. Continued wet spells are expected, so the forecast indicates persistent showers most of the day. Some clearing could happen late, but damp conditions remain likely. Local updates highlight rainfall patterns.
Expect patchy rain on Monday, with temperatures near 14°C. The day promises intermittent drizzle, though it might turn briefly cloudy without much rainfall. A moderate breeze could pick up here and there, adding a slight chill. Otherwise, local weather patterns remain unsettled. Breezy spells add variety.
Look for continuing patchy rain on Tuesday, and temperatures about 16°C. Drizzle may come and go, punctuated by occasional breaks of sunshine. Light to moderate winds could keep conditions feeling fresh. Overall, the forecast indicates a mix of clouds and showers for much of the day. Periodic dryness possible.
Lingering rain is possible Wednesday, with temperatures near 14°C. Mist and drizzle might form in the afternoon, leading to overcast skies at times. Cloudier stretches could prompt a gloomy feel, but an improvement may follow late in the day. The local weather outlook still suggests sporadic showers throughout.
