Today, Sunday, June 22, is set to be damp with moderate rain likely to persist. Douglas can expect temperatures near 14°C by late afternoon, dipping to about 10°C overnight. A gentle breeze may keep skies grey, and occasional drizzle should remain until evening.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain on and off, with daytime readings about 14°C and a slightly cooler night near 9°C. Showers might ease late afternoon, offering brief breaks in the cloud cover before sunset.
Expect a mix of cloud and occasional drizzle on Tuesday, with temperatures about 15°C in the afternoon. Overnight values stay near 11°C, and there’s a fair chance of light rain during early hours.
Look out for patchy rain on Wednesday, though some brighter spells may appear. Daytime highs hover about 16°C, with overnight levels dipping near 12°C. Conditions should feel a bit milder as the day goes on.
A wetter outlook emerges on Thursday, with moderate rain returning through much of the day. Temperatures peak near 14°C and may settle about 10°C by nightfall. Skies remain overcast, and local showers are likely into the late evening.
For the days that follow, unsettled conditions may persist, featuring occasional drizzle and moderate breezes. Clouds could dominate, holding temperatures near the mid-teens and nights close to 10°C. Drier intervals might pop up here and there, offering brief respite from damp conditions. No major heatwave is on the horizon, so uncertain weather seems likely to remain in place as the week continues. Rain remains the main forecast theme.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.