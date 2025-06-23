Today (Monday, June 23) in Douglas is set for patchy rain mixed with the occasional break in the clouds. Breezes should keep things feeling fresh, with temperatures about 15°C. Showers are likely later, so expect some damp conditions throughout the day and into the evening.
Tomorrow sees moderate bursts of rain, with heavier spells possible as the day progresses. Temperatures about 16°C keep it mild, though brisk winds might add a slight chill. Periods of steadier showers can appear near midday, creating a soggy atmosphere. Intermittent patches of drizzle may persist into late evening.
A partly cloudy outlook is likely Wednesday, with fewer showers expected. Skies remain grey, though dryness dominates most of the time. Temperatures about 15°C keep conditions mild, and a gentle breeze should prevent stuffiness. A risk of a light sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Sun might peek through occasionally, offering brief brightness.
Cooler air moves in Thursday, bringing patchy rain along with overcast skies. Temperatures near 13°C keep the day feeling a bit brisk, and showers could pop up intermittently. Some spots may catch a dry break, but any sunshine looks brief. Evening hours might remain overcast, with occasional drizzle possible. Winds may pick up later, adding a chill.
Another damp spell arrives Friday, with moderate rain likely through parts of the morning. Temperatures about 15°C keep conditions mild, with sunny intervals possibly appearing. Drizzle could return by afternoon, although it may ease off in places. The evening seems noticeably clearer, with calmer skies settling in.
