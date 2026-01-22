Today (Thursday, January 22) in Douglas features moderate rain from early morning through late evening. Persistent showers keep conditions damp, with temperatures near 6°C and breezy winds adding a cool edge. Cloud cover remains extensive, so glimpses of sun are unlikely, and wet weather dominates the local forecast.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, occasional sleet, and gusty conditions. Temperatures about 5°C feel colder in the wind, while clouds linger overhead. Intervals of drizzle may ease briefly, but overall, the forecast stays unsettled, with fleeting dry spells offering little relief before showers return. Heavier bursts could appear later but generally remain short-lived.
Unsettled weather continues on Saturday, bringing generally patchy rain much of the morning and stronger winds by afternoon. Temperatures near 5°C keep things chilly, and sleet could mix into the showers occasionally. Brief cloud breaks might occur, yet wet spells remain frequent and sometimes heavy. Overall, unsettled conditions persist through the day.
A wintry spell arrives on Sunday, featuring moderate to heavy snow showers at times. Temperatures near 4°C, combined with gusty winds, ensure a chilly feel. Occasional breaks in the snowfall may arise, but lingering clouds and cold, wet conditions dominate for most of the day, maintaining a frosty outlook.
A blustery feel persists on Monday, with moderate rain and occasional snow early on. Temperatures about 3°C ensure a raw atmosphere, and heavier downpours are likely later through the evening. Winds remain brisk, reducing visibility in squalls. Overall, conditions stay unsettled, rounding off a tumultuous run of local weather.
This article was automatically generated
