Today, Friday, February 6 in Douglas brings moderate rain throughout, with temperatures near 6°C and winds about 32 mph. Weather forecasts indicate plenty of showers from morning to evening, keeping cloud cover extensive and damp conditions dominant.
Tomorrow ushers in patchy rain, with temperatures about 7°C and breezes near 24 mph. Light drizzle may appear on and off, but some breaks in the clouds might emerge later. Overall, the forecast shows a lower chance of persistent downpours, so expect a slightly less wet day.
The day after that is Sunday, likely featuring more patchy rain and temperatures near 9°C. Occasional showers are expected, though lighter than previous days. Wind speeds drop a bit, keeping breezes gentler through the afternoon. Overcast conditions stick around, but the weather forecast suggests only moderate rainfall overall.
Moving into Monday, patchy rain could continue, with maximum temperatures about 8°C. Winds pick up again near 25 mph, possibly making it feel cooler. A mix of cloudy skies and limited sunshine is anticipated, but rain may come in short bursts. Conditions remain unsettled yet not as heavy as before.
Tuesday concludes this outlook, bringing moderate rain back, with temperatures near 8°C and gusts about 30 mph. Steady showers are on the cards, and clouds dominate from dawn until dusk. The weather forecast indicates rainfall could become more constant later in the evening, making it a slightly wetter day overall. Skies remain dull, maintaining a cool and breezy feel throughout.
