Today is Friday, January 16, with patchy rain likely and brief light sleet possible. Temperatures near 10°C and a low close to 5°C keep it cool, while a brisk breeze sweeps through. In Douglas, conditions could remain unsettled, delivering a weather forecast featuring sudden changes. Expect occasional bursts of drizzle, too.
Tomorrow’s outlook suggests more patchy rain with highs about 10°C. A low near 6°C and moderate winds maintain a cool vibe. Drizzle might lessen later in the day, though clouds still dominate the weather forecast, reinforcing the chance of unsettled conditions. Occasional bursts of wind are on tap.
This weekend arrives with Sunday bringing mild rain and mostly gloomy skies. Temperatures near 8°C and about 5°C overnight reflect a cooler trend. Light drizzle remains possible by afternoon, but intervals of calmer weather may appear. Winds stay noticeable, yet not overly strong. Rain might intensify briefly, boosting the wet ambiance.
Monday looks set for occasional light snow early, shifting to rain as skies remain predominantly overcast. Temperatures hover near 5°C, with lows about 3°C creating a chilly setting. Blustery gusts could enhance the cold feel, so brief breaks in cloud cover will be limited. Overnight, cooler air ensures a sharp chill.
Tuesday continues the week with partly cloudy conditions, bringing a calmer note. Temperatures near 6°C and around 4°C overnight reduce rain chances, offering a quieter atmosphere. Light winds prevail, and the overall weather forecast suggests more stable skies, rounding off a varied stretch of conditions. Expect a calmer forecast.
This article was automatically generated
