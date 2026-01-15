Today, Thursday, January 15, in Douglas arrives with patchy rain throughout the morning. Clouds stick around later, but occasional breaks might appear in the afternoon. Temperatures should peak near 9°C, dipping to about 4°C overnight. This local weather update keeps conditions calm and mild, with scattered rain offering a typical winter forecast.
Tomorrow looks wetter with showers persisting and brief sleet possible around midday. Expect temperatures hovering near 10°C, with lows about 5°C by nightfall. Cloud cover remains thick, and occasional drizzle might still pop up in the evening. Overall, this forecast signals a rather unsettled, soggy day ahead with cooler moments.
The day after tomorrow marks the start of the weekend with patchy rain returning and highs approaching 10°C. Late afternoon may bring heavier spells, though some drier intervals could break through. Conditions remain particularly breezy yet relatively mild and changeable, keeping the forecast unsettled but not too cold.
This weekend continues on Sunday with overcast skies dominating much of the day. Light drizzle prevails in places, although temperatures linger near 8°C, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Rain probabilities hover around moderate levels, so brief dryness may still occur before intermittent showers set in once more, maintaining consistent dampness.
Early next week sees Monday staying chilly, with daytime readings hovering near 5°C and lows about 3°C after dark. Occasional patches of rain or light snow might briefly appear, though nothing too persistent. Clouds remain very thick, and a brisk, wintry feel persists, finalising this changeable weather forecast quite decisively.
