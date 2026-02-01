Today in Douglas, Sunday, February 1, starts damp with misty patches turning to patchy rain through midday. A few wintry showers could shift in during the afternoon, and occasional sleet may make an appearance. Conditions remain fairly overcast with only brief brighter spells, while temperatures linger about 6°C. Light drizzle could strike after dusk, keeping the air damp.
Tomorrow looks grey, with scattered rain in the morning intensifying into heavier bursts as the day progresses. Late afternoon might see a transition to intense snow, reducing visibility and creating challenging conditions. Winds pick up, adding a brisk feel, and temperatures hover about 5°C. Occasional mist could appear late into the night.
Tuesday continues the unsettled weather forecast, bringing relentless snow from dawn until late evening. Windy periods and biting air add to the drama, with flurries persisting off and on. A dull sky keeps sunshine minimal, and temperatures settle near 3°C. Rain may mix with snow briefly, intensifying the damp chill.
Wednesday brings a slight reprieve as snowy spells gradually ease, giving way to light rain through midday. Overcast skies dominate, though there may be a few clear pockets in the afternoon. Cold air remains firmly in place, and temperatures hold about 4°C. Evening hours might see lingering drizzle, but significant snowfall looks unlikely.
Thursday remains quite unsettled, mixing showers of rain with on-and-off snow flurries in certain areas. Gusty winds could blow these flakes around, briefly reducing visibility at times. Temperatures hover near 4°C, and local downpours might still occur.
This article was automatically generated
