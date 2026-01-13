Today, Tuesday, January 13, at Douglas, the weather forecast indicates moderate rain with heavier bursts and a midday chance of snow. Early morning drizzle should persist, with gusty winds making outdoor conditions feel chilly. Temperatures about 8°C could dip to near 3°C overnight, maintaining a damp atmosphere as clouds linger well into the evening.
Tomorrow looks rainy again from dawn, occasionally switching to sleet during mid-afternoon. Skies are likely to remain grey, and any dry slots will probably be brief. Temperatures near 5°C provide little warmth, especially once the wind picks up. Continued rain could return towards nightfall, extending damp weather well past midnight.
Expect patchy rain on Thursday, with low-lying cloud creating a gloomy start. Intermittent breaks of brightness are possible by midday, though scattered drizzle could still unfold. Temperatures about 6°C might feel slightly cooler if breezes strengthen. Occasional mist may spread in the late evening, maintaining an unsettled feel across local areas.
Anticipate patchy rain on Friday, possibly accompanied by rumbles of thunder in certain spots. Temperatures near 10°C should offer mild air, yet sudden downpours could strike without warning. Afternoon skies might momentarily clear, granting brief glimpses of sunshine. By night, a mixture of drizzle and cloud cover may return. Lingering moisture keeps conditions damp well past midnight.
This weekend promises patchy rain on Saturday, featuring overcast skies. Temperatures about 9°C are predicted, declining by evening as winds pick up. A fleeting spell of dryness could arrive late, yet showers remain likely, ensuring an unsettled close.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.